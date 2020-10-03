Truck kills one, injures four in Onitsha

Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A middle-aged man has been crushed to death by an articulated vehicle along Upper Iweka Road, Onitsha, Anambra state.

The accident, which left four persons with varying degrees of injuries, involved a Mark Truck with Registration KK837JJJ and a shuttle Bus with REG number FGG455XA.

An eye witness, Clems Ene, said the truck driver lost control as a result of brake failure and hit the pedestrians along the road before ramming into the shuttle bus.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed said the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination.

He said the truck driver escaped and efforts were being intensified to arrest him.

He said: “On the 2/10/2020 at about 5:05 pm a Mark Truck with Registration KK837JJJ driver yet unknown loss control while in motion along Upper Iweka by old defunct NITEL Onitsha hit pedestrians and equally ran into a shuttle Bus with REG number FGG455XA. As a result, five persons sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Police operatives attached to CPS Onitsha quickly mobilised to the scene and rushed victims to Toronto hospital where the doctor confirmed one person dead on arrival while four others are responding to treatment.”

Mohammed further disclosed the case was being investigated, urging the public whose relations were not seen to check at Toronto hospital Onitsha for possible identification of the victims.

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Andrew Kumapayi, who also confirmed the incident, advised motorists to always inspect their vehicles before embarking on any trip and take routine vehicle maintenance very seriously.

He condoled with the deceased family and wished the victims quick recovery.