Trump, Biden to hold rival town halls instead of debate

US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are set to hold rival townhall TV shows on Thursday, instead of their second presidential debate.

Both candidates are expected to field direct questions from voters in the separate events, to be broadcast on different TV channels.

The originally-scheduled debate was called off after Trump refused to participate in a remote duel.

The debates commission had announced the match-up would take place remotely due to concerns over the coronavirus after Trump disclosed in early October that he had tested positive and spent three nights in hospital.

A third and final presidential debate is scheduled for October 22, less than two weeks before the November 3 election.

Trump is trailing Biden in the polls, and the gap is widening, as early voting is already underway.

Biden is also out-raising and out-spending the Republican president on campaign ads.

He raised 383 million dollars in September, after hauling in 364.5 million dollars in the previous month.

The former vice president tweeted on Thursday that he was “incredibly humbled” by the “astounding” amount.

By comparison, Trump raised 210 million dollars in August. His campaign has not disclosed his September haul.

The Republican president seems to be pinning his hopes on his rallies as he seeks to boost enthusiasm among his base and turn out the vote.

He is set to hold a rally in North Carolina on Thursday before travelling to Miami for his solo town hall.

Biden is holding a remote campaign event before heading to Philadelphia for his event.

