Trump campaign events postponed or virtual after Covid diagnosis

US President Donald Trump sits with his arms crossed during a roundtable discussion on the Safe Reopening of Americaís Schools during the coronavirus pandemic, in the East Room of the White House on July 7, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

US President Donald Trump’s campaign events ahead of the November election will be held virtually or postponed after he tested positive for Covid-19, his campaign manager said Friday.

“All previously announced campaign events involving the president’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed,” campaign manager Bill Stepien said.

Events involving First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for coronavirus, have also been postponed, Stepien said in a statement.

“All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead,” he said.

Vice President Mike Pence, who tested negative for Covid-19, would remain on the campaign trail, Stepien added.

