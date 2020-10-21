trump-defends-his-covid-19-response-and-says-there-is-‘not-much’-that-he-would-do-differently

By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

President Trump is defending his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying there is ‘not much’ he would do differently if he could go back in time.

The Commander-in-chief made the claim during a sit-down interview with Eric Bolling for America This Week on Tuesday, where he also hit out at Dr. Anthony Fauci for flip-flopping on mask wearing.

‘Look, it’s all over the world,’ Trump stated of the coronavirus when Bolling asked whether he has regrets about how he handled the health crisis.

‘You have a lot of great leaders, a lot of smart people – it’s all over the world. It came out of China. China should’ve stopped it.’

He continued: ‘I did it very early. Biden was criticizing me. He said I was xenophobic when I put the ban on China. Nancy Pelosi said that too.’

As of Wednesday morning, 8.27 million Americans have tested positive to COVID-19, and 220,992 citizens have died.

President Trump (left) hit out at Dr. Anthony Fauci for flip-flopping on mask wearing during an interview with Eric Bolling on Tuesday

Fauci has served as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force since January, and has publicly clashed with the President on multiple occasions

Elsewhere during the interview, Trump also hit out at White House Coronavirus Task Force Doctor, Anthony Fauci.

‘I get along with him fine, but he’s made mistakes,’ POTUS declared.

‘He said “No masks, don’t wear a mask” and then he said “Wear a mask”. He didn’t want me to stop people coming in from China, but then he admitted it was a great move I made. I overrode him.

‘Having said all of that, I get along with him. I like him,’ Trump stated.

‘You called him a disaster!’ Bolling replied incredulously.

‘He’s made bad moves, but he’s been there a long time,’ the President then conceded.

Bolling (right) shared a snippet of his interview with Trump, taped at The White House on Tuesday

Bolling sat down for his interview with Trump shortly after he had stormed out of an sit-down chat with 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl.

‘Not sure what all the fuss was about today with @60Minutes and @realDonaldTrump,’ Bolling wrote.

‘He seemed perfectly fine at my TownHall- taped just minutes after he finished with @cbs.’

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump abruptly ended his 60 Minutes interview early accusing CBS of being biased towards Democratic rival Joe Biden and criticizing Stahl for not wearing a mask.

Trump first indicated something had gone awry with Stahl when he tweeted a six-second video of the broadcaster bare-faced talking to two masked men holding a bundle of papers.

‘Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come,’ the president wrote.

President Donald Trump shared a clip of ’60 Minutes” Lesley Stahl standing around bare-faced at the White House lobbing criticism at her for appearing unmasked. Both Trump and Stahl have already contracted and recovered from COVID-19

CNN subsequently reported that Trump had abruptly ended the interview.

Later, Trump took to Twitter, blasting Stahl for her line of questioning, and threatening to release the footage of their exchange before its scheduled air date this coming Sunday.

‘I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME!’ Trump wrote. ‘This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about.’

President Trump says there ‘not much’ he would do differently if he could go back in time, despite the fact that more than 8 million people have tested positive to COVID-19, and more than 220,000 have died

