Trump departs for intense three-day campaign blitz in four states

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:21 EDT, 17 October 2020 | Updated: 16:40 EDT, 17 October 2020

Advertisement

President Donald Trump departed Saturday for a three-day campaign swing that takes him through four key swing states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona, with just 17 days to go before the 2020 presidential election.

He’ll also fly to California Sunday for an Orange County fundrasier at tech mogul Palmer Lucky’s estate.

Since recovering from the coronavirus, Trump has held rally after rally, making his official return to the campaign trail Monday.

He traveled to Florida, Pennsylvania, Iowa, North Carolina, back to Florida for his Thursday NBC News night town hall, Georgia and then Florida again.

President Donald Trump makes his way to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base on Saturday as he departs for a three-day campaign blitz with rallies in four key swing states

Ted Nugent warms up the crowd before a Trump rally on Saturday in Muskegon, Michigan. After testing positive and recovering from coronavirus, President Trump has ramped up his schedule of public events

Vendors lined the entranceway to a Trump rally at the Muskegon County Airport in Michigan on Saturday

Supporters of President Donald J. Trump wait in line to participate in his campaign rally at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville, Wisconsin on Saturday

Florida, as well as North Carolina, seem to hold more promise for Trump than the Midwest, which had traditionally been Democratic until he flipped Wisconsin and Michigan in 2016.

But that hasn’t stopped the president from traveling there anyway.

Trump first heads to Muskegon, Michigan, and then on to Janesville, Wisconsin for back-to-back rallies Saturday.

The president arrives in Wisconsin as the state broke a record for new positive coronavirus cases Friday.

It’s the third time a new record has been hit in the state in a one-week span.

Wisconsin also hit record highs in hospitalizations and deaths, according to The Associated Press.

Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers accused Trump of ‘encouraging a super-spreader event’ with his Janesville rally. Above, people line up to attend the Wisconsin rally hours before it is scheduled to begin on Saturday

Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers accused Trump of ‘encouraging a super-spreader event’ with his Janesville rally. Above, people line up to attend the Wisconsin rally hours before it is scheduled to begin on Saturday

Trump makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base for the rallies Saturday

The state’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers publicly expressed worries about the president holding the Saturday rally in his state.

‘Unless something extraordinary happens between now and then, he’ll be encouraging a super-spreader event,’ Evers said. ‘As governor or the state of Wisconsin I sure would ask him personally, have people wear a mask, have them be physically distant.’

Despite Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Hope Hicks, Stephen Miller and a slew of other Trump aides and Congressional allies contracting the coronavirus since late September, the president hasn’t changed his tune on the virus, nor implemented additional safety measures at his rallies.

He has, however, tossed out branded masks to his crowds.

Trump supporters gather in Janesville ahead of a rally there as Trump launches a three-day campaign blitz