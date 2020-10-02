Trump finally condemns white supremacist group after fallout from debate

US President Trump called into talk show Hannity, on Thursday night, to clarify comments he made during Tuesday’s presidential debate concerning white supremacist groups and the Proud Boys. Instead of condemning, the president told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

Trump’s failure to condemn white supremacists and violent alt-right groups was the biggest headline from the debate. The next day, when he was asked by the press to explain his comments, he claimed he didn’t know who the Proud Boys were.

Almost 48 hours after he made the initial comments during the debate, Trump called into Hannity to set the record straight. “I have to say,” said Trump, “I’ve said it many times, let me be clear again. I condemn the KKK. I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys.”

While Trump was willing to condemn the groups, when it came to the Proud Boys, he admitted he didn’t really know what he was condemning.

“I don’t know much about the Proud Boys,” said Trump, “almost nothing, but I condemn that.”

