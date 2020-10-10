World News

Trump Has Called His Supporters ‘Disgusting.’ Do They Care?

By
0
Views: Visits 0

“The people Trump despises most love him the most,” Howard Stern has said. But that may be beginning to change.

Iga Swiatek Steamrolls Sofia Kenin to Win the French Open

Previous article

North Korea Unveils New ICBM During Military Parade

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News