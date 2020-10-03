Trump is being treated for coronavirus with an experimental drug first developed for Ebola

President Donald Trump‘s physician confirmed Friday night is being treated for COVID-19 with experimental Ebola drug remdesivir.

For patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the FDA has given emergency-use of the intravenous antiviral drug sold by Gilead Sciences Inc, which has been shown to shorten hospital stays.

The drug, otherwise known as Veklury, was first made to try and treat Ebola, but has been used experimentally on COVID-19 patients since the outbreak’s early days.

It works to prevent the virus from copying itself within a patient’s body so it can’t spread further but scientists have not yet discovered how.

Before he was hospitalized, the president was also treated with an experimental antibody drug from Regeneron.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the drug on May 1, in response to the preliminary results of a notable study that was released at the end of April.

According to Hackensack Meridian Health, initially only severely ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients were eligible to be treated with remdesivir.

On August 28, however, the FDA extended its authorization to all hospitalized adult and pediatric patients with suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, irrespective of their severity of disease.

‘The FDA continues to make safe and potentially helpful treatments for COVID-19 available as quickly as possible in order to help patients. The data to support today’s action are encouraging. The data show that this treatment has the potential to help even more hospitalized patients who are suffering from the effects of this devastating virus,’ said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D in August.

‘We are working with drug developers to conduct randomized clinical trials to further study the safety and effectiveness of a number of potential therapies for COVID-19.’

Yet the same month, a report from the drug’s California-based maker Gilead found that the effects of the medication may only be seen in those with severe infections.

There are claims of miraculous recovery, improved survival odds and shorter illness, but other studies have found it makes no difference to patients in hospital with Covid-19.

Remdesivir produced encouraging results earlier this year when it showed promise for both preventing and treating MERS – another coronavirus – in macaque monkeys.

The drug appears to help stop the replication of viruses like coronavirus and Ebola alike.

It’s not entirely clear how the drug accomplishes this feat, but it seems to stop the genetic material of the virus, RNA, from being able to copy itself.

That, in turn, stops the virus from being able to proliferate further inside the patient’s body.

Gilead announced in September that is looking to expand the ways that remdesivir might be used.

Its CEO Daniel O’Day on Monday told CNBC’s Squawk Box that the company has launched trials to use the drug in IV form outside of hospitals.

White House physician Sean Conley said Friday night that the president was ‘doing very well’

President Trump tweeted Friday night that he believed his treatment was ‘going well’

Many major hospitals in the US are reserving the use of remdesivir for the sickest patients and have cut their orders by a third.

At $3,120 per treatment course, remdesivir is expensive, and hospitals are reticent to buy or the drug on hand when it may go unused as hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline in many states.

O’Day said his company is ‘not done with remdesivir yet’ and is also trialing an inhaled form of the antiviral.

After Trump’s hospitalization, White House physician Sean Conley said in a letter to Press Secretary McEnancy that Trump began taking the drug Friday night.

‘This afternoon, in consultation with specialists from Walter Reed and Johns Hopkins University, I recommended movement of the President up to Walter Reed Military Medical Center for further monitoring,’ Conley wrote.

‘This evening I am happy to report that the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably.’

Trump also tweeted that he believed his treatment was ‘going well’ on Friday night.

Earlier on Friday, the president had been treated with an experimental antibody drug that has been called one of the most promising approaches to preventing serious illness from a Covid-19 infection.

Its maker, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, said the company agreed to supply a single dose, given intravenously, for Trump at the request of his physician under ‘compassionate use’ provisions.

The new drug is in late-stage testing and its safety and effectiveness are not yet known, and no treatment has yet proven able to prevent serious illness after a coronavirus infection.

Trump was given the experimental drug at the White House on Friday before he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

Several doctors who treat Covid-19, including Dr David Boulware at the University of Minnesota, had speculated that doctors might use the antibody drug, given that this approach has worked against other diseases in the past.

‘They’re not going to just sit around and watch to see if he gets sick,’ he said.

Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs and vaccines trick the body into thinking there is an infection so it makes these antibodies.

But it can take weeks for them to form after natural infection or a vaccine.

The drugs aim to give that protection immediately, by supplying concentrated versions of one or two antibodies that worked best against the coronavirus in laboratory and animal tests.

Regeneron’s drug contains two antibodies to enhance chances that it will work and the company previously developed a successful Ebola treatment from an antibody combination.

Earlier this week, Regeneron said partial results from about 275 Covid-19 patients who were not sick enough to need hospital treatment suggested it might be cutting how long symptoms last.

However, the study has not been completed, the results were only announced in a company news release and have not been published or reviewed by other scientists.