Daily News

Trump is not your business old man! Police/SARS still killing Nigerian youths, Wizkid blasts Buhari

By
0
Post Views: Visits 34

Trump is not your business old man! Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youths, Wizkid blasts Buhari

Nigerian music star, Wizkid on Sunday blasted the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari for wishing US President, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, quick and full recovery from Covid-19.

In a tweet posted via his Twitter page, the music star told Buhari to leave Donald Trump alone and do something about the brutal killings of Nigerian youths in the country by police/SARS.

He wrote “Donald trump is not your business! Old man! Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something! Nothing concern u for America! Face your country!”

Donald trump is not your business!


Old man! Police/Sarz still killing


Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something!


Nothing concern u for America!


Face your country !! https://t.co/thxmoYb7VE

— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 4, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Oct 2 tweeted “I wish US President, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, quick and full recovery from Covid-19.”

Viralshooting video reignites #EndSARS campaign

Previous article

47 years old security man arrested while planning to rob his employer in Ogun

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News