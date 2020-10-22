trump-posts-full-60-minutes-interview-as-he-walks-out-at-37-minutes

President Donald Trump posted his full interview with ’60 Minutes’ on Facebook Thursday showing that he cut the back-and-forth short after 37 minutes.

‘I think we have enough of an interview, let’s go, let’s go,’ Trump said, after someone off-screen had mentioned that the vice president was due to join him for the Q&A in five minutes.

The White House had taken their own footage of the CBS News interview for the ‘archive.’

Trump bristled that Stahl started out the sit-down by asking him, ‘Are you ready for some tough questions?’

He brought that up directly before he cut the interview short. ‘Excuse me. Lesley you started with your first statement was are you ready for tough questions. That’s no way to talk,’ Trump told Stahl.

He also pointed out that Democratic nominee Joe Biden gets ‘softball after softball.’

‘I’ve seen all his interviews, he’s never been asked a question that’s hard,’ Trump said.

President Donald Trump (left) sat down with Lesley Stahl (right) of ’60 Minutes’ on Tuesday, didn’t like how the interview went and released the whole thing before the show could broadcast it

The president also pushed that the ’60 Minutes’ interview wasn’t supposed to be hard.

‘When you set up the interview you didn’t say that,’ he told Stahl. ‘You said, “Oh, let’s have a little interview.” And here’s what I do say, you don’t ask Joe Biden. I saw your interview with Joe Biden.’

Stahl interjected, ‘I’ve never done a Joe Biden.’

Trump called it ‘a joke.’

Norah O’Donnell sat down with Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, for their interview with ’60 Minutes.’

Earlier Thursday Trump previewed the release of the video on his Twitter account.

‘I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted “takeout” interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and “magnificently brilliant” answers to their “Q’s,”‘ the president wrote on Twitter.

He called Stahl’s questioning of him ‘vicious’ and an ‘attempted takeout’ while arguing he had ‘magnificently brilliant’ answers to her questions.

After Trump released the interview footage a spokesperson for ’60 Minutes’ said, ‘The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 MINUTES from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades.

Earlier Thursday, CBS had aired the first clip of the interview, which was the first topic Stahl brought up during the 37-minute conversation.

It came the day Trump and Biden are set to take the stage in Nashville for their second and final presidential debate.

’60 Minutes’ traditionally airs interviews with two presidential candidates on the Sunday before Election Day; Joe Biden spoke with Norah O’Donnell in Wilmington

In the brief, one-minute clip, Stahl quizzed President Trump on his biggest domestic priority.

‘Well, ultimately let me and I’ll tell you it was happening. We created the greatest economy in the history of our country,’ Trump said.

‘You know that’s not true,’ Stahl told him.

Trump pounced back.

‘It is true. Virtually every number was the best. We had the best economy ever,’ he said.

Stahl pressed him again: ‘I asked you what’s the priority? What do you have to solve?’

Trump said he wanted the country to ‘get back to normal.’

‘The priority now is to get back to normal, get back to where we were, to have the economy rage and be great with jobs and everybody be happy. And that’s where we’re going. That’s where we’re heading,’ he said.

Stahl then switched to a different topic.

‘And who is our biggest foreign adversary?,’ she asked.

‘I would say China, that are an adversary, a competitor, a foe in many ways but they’re an adversary. I think what happened was disgraceful. They should never have allowed this plague to go out of China and around the word, 1 — world, 188 countries,’ Trump responded.

At his campaign rally in North Carolina on Wednesday night, Trump promised a ‘surprise’ for the long-running news program, which is highest-rated in America.

‘We have a little surprise for 60 Minutes,’ he told the cheering crowd.

Trump sat down with Stahl at the White House on Tuesday.

The news magazines traditionally presents interviews with the two presidential contenders on the Sunday before Election Day. Norah O’Donnell interviewed Joe Biden in Wilmington for his portion of the program.

President Donald Trump shared a clip of ’60 Minutes” Lesley Stahl standing around bare-faced at the White House lobbing criticism at her for appearing unmasked. Both Trump and Stahl have already contracted and recovered from COVID-19

Press aide Karoline Leavitt, who has also tested positive and since recovered from the coronavirus, suggested in a tweet after President Donald Trump’s that Lesley Stahl was a hypocrite, saying the ’60 Minutes’ anchor chided her for not wearing a mask at work

The first indication something had gone awry with Stahl was a six-second video Trump shared that showed the broadcaster bare-faced talking to two masked men holding a bundle of papers, presumably interview notes.

‘Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come,’ the president tweeted Tuesday.

CNN soon reported that Trump had walked out.

The New York Times later reported that Stahl wore a mask up until the interview and the video Trump posted was taken directly afterward.

The Times also noted that Stahl was talking to two CBS News producers in the clip.

Trump’s tweet was followed up by a tweet from press aide Karoline Leavitt.

‘This is moments after she criticized me for not wearing a mask while working at my desk,’ Leavitt wrote. ‘Rules for thee but not for me, Lesley?’

The pile-on continued when White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany retweeted Leavitt’s commentary.

Leavitt is among the group of White House press aides who tested positive for COVID-19 on the heels of the announcement that the president and first lady Melania Trump had the virus.

McEnany tested positive too.

McEnany later tweeted out an image of Stahl holding a large binder handed to her by the press secretary.

‘Handing Lesley Stahl just a small part of what President Donald Trump has done for healthcare in the United States. She couldn’t believe how HUGE it was and said, ‘I can hardly lift this,” McEnany wrote.

Additionally, Campaign adviser Jason Miller pushed back on CNN’s reporting labeling it ‘fake news.’

‘No drama, interview was not ended abruptly and we have the receipts from the interview – all of them!’ Miller tweeted. ‘Maybe we need to put the whole thing out so people can see for themselves?’

‘Lesley’s a bad example for mask wearing, Kaitlan – don’t follow her lead!!!’ Miller wrote in a tweet directed at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who first reported the story.

Then, on Wednesday, Trump dumped a series of photos of Stahl from their disastrous interview as his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows claimed the reporter is ‘more like an opinion journalist.’

One of the photos posted, showed Stahl looking at a very large book of what Trump says are his accomplishments and work regarding healthcare since taking office.

But the internet was quick to point out that the page Stahl was looking at was blank.

‘It was a very large book of everything President Trump has signed – executive orders and legislation – to improve healthcare for Americans over the past three and a half years,’ White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement to Dailymail.com. ‘All of these items are public, just compiled in one place in this book.’

She did not confirm or deny that the particular page Stahl was gazing at had text on it.

Meadows also denied the depiction that Trump ‘walked out’ of the interview with Stahl.

‘He didn’t walk out,’Meadows claimed during an interview with Fox Business Wednesday morning. ‘I mean, the characterization of that, he spent over 45 minutes with Lesley Stahl, I’ve looked at every single minute of the interview and then some. We have tape of every single minute.’

‘Listen, when you have a ’60 Minutes’ reporter, they should be a reporter, not an opinion journalist. And she came across more like an opinion journalist than a real reporter,’ Meadows said in his interview with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo. ‘Journalism should have standards and we need to get to the bottom of it. So, I think the American people will be able to see it.’

‘All right, so then the president will release that interview then before Sunday, when they show it on ’60 Minutes?’ Bartiromo asked Meadows.

‘Yes. There’s a high probability, but more to come,’ he said.

The Washington Post reported that as soon a the interview concluded Trump began floating ideas around with his aides in the Oval Office on how to go after Stahl.

He said he believed the footage would be cut to ‘make him look bad.’

‘The interview was not that bad,’ a White House staff member told the Post. ‘It wasn’t a bad interview. She just had a tone he didn’t like.’

Both Trump and Stahl had fought the coronavirus this year.

In early May, Stahl revealed she had been hospitalized for the coronavirus.

‘After two weeks at home in bed, weak, fighting pneumonia, and really scared, I went to the hospital,’ she said. ‘I found an overworked, nearly overwhelmed staff. Every one of them kind, sympathetic, gentle and caring from the moment I arrived until the moment days later when I was wheeled out through a gauntlet of cheering medical workers.’

‘In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs,’ Stahl said.

Trump has been famously critical of mask-wearing, chiding Biden for doing so while on the campaign trail, while falsely claiming the Dr. Anthony Fauci initially said masks don’t work.

Fauci was reluctant to endorse widespread mask-wearing in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic to ensure there wasn’t a shortage for medical and frontline workers.

The president has also been on a media-insulting bender – calling a Reuters White House correspondent Monday a ‘criminal,’ suggesting Thursday night’s debate moderator, NBC’s Kristen Welker, will be ‘unfair’ and sparring on the Las Vegas tarmac with NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell for defending Welker as a legitimate reporter.

Yet he continues to talk to the press daily, speaking to reporters on board Air Force One Monday night, after participating in two gaggles on the ground.

He also agreed to the ’60 Minutes’ segment.

And he headlined a more Trump-friendly Sinclair broadcasting town hall on the White House grounds Tuesday.

Trump did, however, ignore shouted questions Tuesday night after his threat via Twitter to release the ’60 Minutes’ interview early.

Stahl revealed that she spoke off-camera during his 2016 presidential run to Trump about why he frequently attacks the media.

‘He said, ‘You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so when you write negative stories about me, no one will believe you.’ He said that,’ Stahl said.