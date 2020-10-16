World News Trump Said to Be Warned That Giuliani Was Conveying Russian Disinformation By Julian E. Barnes Eric Schmitt and Maggie Haberman 58 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 President Trump shrugged off the warning from the intelligence agencies, officials said. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments