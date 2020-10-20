trump-supporter-yells-f***-black-lives-matter’-at-starbucks-barista,-19,-who-asks-her-to-wear-mask

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

A Donald Trump supporter swore and shouted ‘f*** Black Lives Matter! ‘ at a Starbucks employee who asked her to wear a face mask inside the store.

Footage taken by another customer shows the woman getting into a heated discussion with barista Alex Beckom, 19, who politely asked her to wear the protection correctly while inside the café in Santee, California.

Alex told the woman: ‘Okay that’s fine with me but next time when you come in I’m going to need you to keep your mask on.’

The customer claimed the barista was ‘discriminating’ against her for being a Trump supporter as she was wearing a Trump 2020 mask.

She told the barista: ‘I’m not going to listen to anything you say to me when you talk to me like that and I know it’s because you’re discriminating against me because I’m a Trump supporter.’

But Alex reiterated that she should just put her face mask on properly when she comes in the store next time.

But the furious customer bizarrely responded by saying ‘F**k black lives matter’ before asking the employee for a straw and some sugar for her drink.

The barista told the customer: ‘And again next time you come in I’m going to need you to keep your mask on or else I can’t help you.’

However, the customer hit back, saying: ‘No, no it’s not a law and I can show you the penal code and everything, it’s a hoax.’

As she left the store, she shouted: ‘I don’t have to wear a mask, I’m not going to wear a mask. This is America and I don’t have to do what you say. Trump 2020!’

Alex demanded the customer leave the store, but she proceeded to verbally attack the employee.

She added: ‘No, f**k you. F***k black lives matter.’

The video, which was uploaded to TikTok has since gained more than 2.1 million views.

In a second video, the Starbucks employee claims the customer filed a police report against the employee in response to the viral video

In a second video, the Starbucks employee claimed the customer filed a police report against the employee in response to the viral video.

She allegedly wrote in her Instagram story: ‘This Starbucks employee just posted a video of me at a Starbucks on TikTok calling me racist again and I’ve already filed a police report for libel/defamation 639-653.2 – more money for me I’m suing!

‘And she’s going to lose her job! What an idiot. I’m showing up at her work with the police tomorrow.’

The Instagram account has since been removed.

Starbucks told MailOnline and investigation is being conducted at the store and that the safety of customers is paramount.

They said in a statement: ‘We expect our partners and customers alike to foster a welcoming Third Place environment, and this behavior is not welcome in our stores.

‘Our focus right now is providing support to our partner who demonstrated tremendous composure during a very difficult interaction.’