World News

Trump Taunts Lesley Stahl of ‘60 Minutes’ After Cutting Off Interview

By
0
trump-taunts-lesley-stahl-of-‘60-minutes’-after-cutting-off-interview
Views: Visits 0

Two weeks from Election Day, the president picked a fight with the country’s most popular television news program.

Despite Everything, People Still Have Weddings at ‘Plantation’ Sites

Previous article

Stimulus Deal: Pelosi Reports Progress as McConnell is Against Proposal

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News