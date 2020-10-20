Trump to Remove Sudan From List of Countries That Sponsor Terrorism

WASHINGTON—President Trump said on Monday that he would remove Sudan from a list of countries that sponsor terrorism once it completes payment of a settlement to victims of terrorist attacks.

The move, which Mr. Trump announced on Twitter, would end more than 25 years of U.S. efforts to isolate Sudan and came as a possible precursor to the normalization of relations between the African nation and Israel, a move sought by the White House.

“GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families,” the president said. “Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!”

For Sudan, the agreement may help end decades of international isolation after the U.S. sanctioned it in the 1990s for harboring al Qaeda’s then-leader, Osama bin Laden, and assisting terror groups.

Since the ouster last year of its longtime dictator, Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s transitional government has pressed to improve its standing with the West, as it seeks billions of dollars in aid and funding to save its collapsing economy.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok thanked Mr. Trump on Twitter for his announcement. “As we’re about to get rid of the heaviest legacy of Sudan’s previous, defunct regime, I should reiterate that we are peace-loving people and have never supported terrorism,” he said.

The State Department referred questions on Mr. Trump’s announcement to the White House, which declined to provide additional details.

The U.S. and Sudan had long been working on a deal to compensate terrorism victims and remove the country from the list. Sudan has agreed to pay $335 million to compensate more than 700 victims of al Qaeda’s 1998 terrorist attacks on U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

Earlier versions of the plan, which depends on congressional approval, weren’t broad enough in scope to satisfy Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) and Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In a letter last week to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Mr. Menendez expressed support for increased assistance to Sudan but objected to the Trump administration’s plans for a settlement, which he said could jeopardize claims by families of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks and provide lesser compensation for naturalized U.S. citizens and foreign nationals victimized by terrorist attacks.

Sudan denies complicity for the Sept. 11 attacks. Jack Quinn, a lawyer for a group of relatives of victims of those events, urged Congress on Monday to reject the deal if it negatively affects his clients’ cases.

Under federal law, Congress has 45 days to review a decision to remove a country from the terror list, and can block it through a vote in both chambers. Messrs. Schumer and Menendez didn’t respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Mr. Trump’s announcement comes as his administration is working to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab nations. Last month, Mr. Trump presided over the signing of a peace agreement between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The agreement, which the White House called the Abraham Accords, allows the nations to establish embassies in one another’s countries and begin to build economic and political ties.

U.S. and Israeli officials have said they expect several other Muslim and Arab countries, possibly including Sudan, Morocco and Oman, to join the Abraham Accords in the coming months. Besides the U.A.E. and Bahrain, Israel also has diplomatic relations with Jordan and Egypt among Arab states.

U.S. and Sudanese officials held talks in the U.A.E. in September, covering a range of issues, including a request by Khartoum for economic aid, according to officials at the Sudanese prime minister’s office.

Sudanese and Israeli officials said in August they were holding talks regarding a normalization of relations.

In February, Gen. Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s military council, agreed during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to open its airspace in June for Israeli aircraft. Mr. Pompeo in August became the first secretary of state to visit Khartoum in more than a decade, arriving there on the first-ever direct flight between Israel and Sudan.

Before Monday’s announcement, Mr. Trump’s representatives for weeks had pressed Sudan to normalize relations with Israel, said Cameron Hudson, who worked on issues related to Sudan while at the State Department and White House during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.

Sudan responded that ties with Israel were a separate issue from being removed from the terror list, said Mr. Hudson, who has contacts among Sudanese and U.S. officials involved in the talks, and now is at the Atlantic Council, a think tank.

Under a compromise, Mr. Trump will notify Congress that he has removed Sudan from the terror list, triggering a second phase of the agreement in which Sudan moves to normalize relations with Israel, Mr. Hudson said.

“Nobody quite knows what that piece of this looks like right now,” he said.

By normalizing ties with Israel, Sudan stands to improve its chances of accessing the aid and loans it needs to heal its ailing economy, without encountering obstacles from the U.S. and its allies, say analysts familiar with the country.

Inflation in Sudan has soared past 200% this year as food and fuel shortages have continued to challenge the oil-producing nation. Meanwhile, external debt has climbed to nearly $60 billion, around 200% of gross domestic product.

Sudan’s economic crisis helped fuel antigovernment protests that began in 2018 and led to the ouster of Mr. Bashir, who had led the country for 30 years.

