Trump walks out of 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl – then shames her for NOT wearing a mask 

President Donald Trump slammed ’60 Minutes’ host Lesley Stahl for not wearing a mask at the White House after he walked out of an interview with the journalist prematurely.

CNN reported Tuesday that Trump abruptly left his sit-down with Stahl after 45 minutes – telling the network he believed he had given them enough material – and didn’t returned for a planned walk-and-talk with Vice President Mike Pence.

Instead, he tweeted a video of Stahl at the White House, pointing out that she wasn’t wearing a mask.

‘Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come,’ the president wrote.

The 6-second video Trump shared shows a bare-faced Stahl talking to two masked men holding a bundle of papers, presumably interview notes.

The New York Times later reported that Stahl wore a mask up until the interview and the video Trump posted was taken directly afterward.

The Times also noted that Stahl was talking to two CBS News producers in the clip.

Trump and Pence were both interviewed by Stahl Tuesday at the White House.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, were also interviewed by the program, for an episode to be broadcast Sunday.

Trump’s tweet was followed up by a tweet from press aide Karoline Leavitt.

‘This is moments after she criticized me for not wearing a mask while working at my desk,’ Leavitt wrote. ‘Rules for thee but not for me, Lesley?’

The pile-on continued when White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany retweeted Leavitt’s commentary.

Leavitt is among the group of White House press aides who tested positive for COVID-19 on the heels of the announcement that the president and first lady Melania Trump had the virus.

McEnany tested positive too.

Campaign adviser Jason Miller pushed back on CNN’s reporting labeling it ‘fake news.’

‘No drama, interview was not ended abruptly and we have the receipts from the interview – all of them!’ Miller tweeted. ‘Maybe we need to put the whole thing out so people can see for themselves?’

‘Lesley’s a bad example for mask wearing, Kaitlan – don’t follow her lead!!!’ Miller wrote in a tweet directed at CNN’s Collins.

In early May, Stahl revealed she, like Trump, had been hospitalized for the coronavirus.

‘After two weeks at home in bed, weak, fighting pneumonia, and really scared, I went to the hospital,’ she said. ‘I found an overworked, nearly overwhelmed staff. Every one of them kind, sympathetic, gentle and caring from the moment I arrived until the moment days later when I was wheeled out through a gauntlet of cheering medical workers.’

‘In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs,’ Stahl said.

A spokesperson for CBS News did not immediately return DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Trump has been famously criticial of mask-wearing, chiding Biden for doing so while on the campaign trail, while falsely claiming the Dr. Anthony Fauci initially said masks don’t work.

Fauci was reluctant to endorse widespread mask-wearing in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic to ensure there wasn’t a shortage for medical and frontline workers.