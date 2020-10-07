Trump’s campaign spokesman Tim Murtagh says Amanda Kloots is ‘advocating for another lockdown’

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh claimed that Amanda Kloots was ‘advocating for another lockdown’ when she shared a fierce rebuke of the president’s tweet telling people not to let COVID-19 ‘dominate your life.’

Murtaugh made the outlandish declaration as he got in a heated exchange with MSNBC anchor Katy Tur over President Trump’s coronavirus reponse, Mediaite reports.

Tur played a brief clip of the speech from Nick Cordero’s widow, where she called Trump’s response ‘a slap in the face.’

Scroll down for video

Murtagh made the declaration as he got in a heated exchange with MSNBC anchor Katy Tur

‘Have some empathy! Why are you bragging? Have empathy to Americans. You are our leader!’ Kloots said in the brief clip.

Murtagh completely ignored the actor’s plea, instead lambasting Kloots and others for advocating for another lockdown.

‘To consider another country wide lockdown… is just absolutely the worst thing that we can do,’ Murtagh claimed. ‘To lock the country down again would be to invite all sorts of medical problems, not associated with the coronavirus. There would be people who would not be able to go get diagnose if they had a serious disease. There would be people who would not be able to get cancer treatment.

‘And then if we don’t have kids in school then that comes with its own set of problems.’

‘To consider another country wide lockdown… is just absolutely the worst thing that we can do,’ Murtagh claimed

Tur cut Murtagh off before he could continue, iterating that Kloots nor she were advocating for a lockdown. The two would continue with their back and forth as the MSNBC host continued asking about the president’s response since being infected with the coronavirus.

On Monday, Kloots took aim at Trump via Instagram after he tweeted about being discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment on Friday after testing positive for the virus.

‘Don’t be afraid of Covid,’ the president wrote. ‘Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!’

Kloots called the message ‘a slap in the face’ and ‘beyond hurtful’ as she and her one-year-old son Elvis mourn the loss of Cordero, who died aged 41 on July 5 after a grueling 95-day battle with COVID-19.

Nick Cordero’s widow Amanda Kloots vilified President Donald Trump for telling the American people not to let the coronavirus ‘dominate your life’ in an impassioned speech on the three-month anniversary of her husband’s death from COVID-19

Kloots called Trump’s message ‘a slap in the face’ and ‘beyond hurtful’ as she and her one-year-old son Elvis mourn the loss of Cordero, who died aged 41 on July 5 after a grueling 95-day battle with COVID-19. The family are pictured together in August 2019

‘What about the people who lost loved ones????’ Kloots wrote on alongside a screenshot of Trump’s tweet on her Instagram story.

‘Have some class, decency, maybe even an inch of empathy Mr. President. Not everyone was lucky to only spend 2 days in the hospital. NO DECENT HUMAN, YET OUR LEADER, WOULD SAY A COMMENT LIKE THIS! IT’S A SLAP IN THE FACE.’

The fitness expert also vented her anger in a video story, fighting back tears as she said: ‘I’m honestly not a very political person, but this is really kind of hard to ignore. I’m sitting here in my house and I’m honestly frozen. I can’t really even move. I couldn’t believe what I read.

Kloots began her rant by sharing a tweet Trump posted about being discharged from the hospital on Monday night

‘I just have to say to all the over 208,000 families that lost a loved one to this disease, you know how terrifying it can be. Not everyone’s lucky enough to walk out of the hospital after two days.

‘We saw what this disease can do so guess what? We are afraid. We are. I still am. I think about if I got as sick as Nick, little Elvis doesn’t have his mom anymore, so I’m afraid.’

‘Let it ‘dominate’ your life? No one’s ‘letting it’. Nick didn’t ‘let it’,’ she continued, her voice shaking with emotion.

‘It wasn’t a choice, and it dominated his life, it dominated my life, it dominated our families’ lives for 95 days, and because he didn’t make it, it will forever affect my life.’

Kloots then called on Trump to show respect for the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to the virus since the pandemic took hold in March.

‘It’s beyond hurtful – have some empathy!’ she said. ‘Why are you bragging? Have empathy to the Americans that you are our leader. Have some empathy to the people that are suffering and grieving.

‘It’s just not fair to act like this disease is nothing and you got right over it. I’m so happy that you did, you know, thank God you did, but guess what? There are a lot of people that didn’t.’

‘Now instead of bragging about how wonderful you did, why don’t you say: ‘Wow, now that I’ve had this disease, I can understand a little bit better about how it could have affected our country and these people.”

Kloots called on Trump to show respect for the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to the virus since the pandemic took hold in March, saying: ‘It’s just not fair to act like this disease is nothing and you got right over it … there are a lot of people that didn’t’

Trump is seen leaving Walter Reed hospital on Monday evening. Kloots urged him to use his new firsthand knowledge of the virus to empathize with the American people

Kloots urged Trump to use his new firsthand knowledge of the disease to better serve the American people and to apologize for the months he spent downplaying the severity of the virus.

She also said she wouldn’t apologize for her harsh words because she feels Trump needs to hear them.

‘I’m not sorry because it’s too sad, it’s too real, and it’s real for the people who went through it, it’s real for the families, it’s real for the wives,’ she said.

‘It’ll be real for Elvis one day when he actually understands what happened to his dad. It’s real, so I’m not sorry.

‘So please, just say something kind. Say something that might make the people that you lead feel like you got us, you’re wrapping your arms around us.’

Kloots concluded her rant with a video of a campaign ad for Trump’s rival, writing: ‘Joe Biden you have my vote, and I hope and pray you win this election.’

Kloots concluded her rant with a video of a campaign ad for Trump’s rival, writing: ‘Joe Biden you have my vote, and I hope and pray you win this election’

Earlier in the day Kloots paid tribute to her late husband by sharing a throwback of them together in happier times.

‘I love you so much baby. It’s been three months today since you’ve passed. The 5ths will always be a bit tough for me,’ she wrote in the caption.

‘Not a day goes by that you aren’t thought about and missed.’

Though her husband died on July 5, Kloots asserted that she feels like she lost him seven months ago on April 1 when he was placed on a ventilator.

‘I realized that the other day, Elvis and I lost him seven months ago. Once he went on the ventilator he never came back,’ she said.

‘It weird to think we’ve been on our own for that long already.’

She ended the post by urging fans to take the pandemic seriously and wear a mask.

Kloots paid tribute to her late husband earlier on Monday by sharing a throwback of them together in happier times. ‘I love you so much baby. It’s been three months today since you’ve passed. The 5ths will always be a bit tough for me,’ she wrote in the caption