Trump’s doctor releases update saying president says ‘I feel GREAT!’ and his vital signs are stable

By Katelyn Caralle, U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:26 EDT, 7 October 2020 | Updated: 14:39 EDT, 7 October 2020

Donald Trump‘s top physician said Wednesday the president is stable and has not experienced coronavirus symptoms for 24 hours.

In Dr. Sean Conley’s statement, he shared the president has a message for Americans: ‘I feel great!’

The Navy Commander said labs taken Monday show there are present COVID-19 antibodies in the president’s system – raising questions for when he truly contracted coronavirus.

Conley noted in the Wednesday morning health update that the president has not had a fever for four days and has not needed any supplemental oxygen since his initial hospitalization at Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines state that in order to ‘return to work,’ individuals must be 10 days past the time when they first experienced symptoms.

It appears, by way of updates from the president’s medical team, that Trump first started feeling ill on Friday, when a fever was detected and his oxygen fell below normal levels.

The ‘super spread’ event that likely sparked the White House outbreak was the Rose Garden announcement last Saturday where Trump named Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.

Barrett tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this summer, but has since tested negative.

Trump confirmed overnight Thursday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive after they were made aware earlier in the day that his counselor Hope Hicks contracted the virus.

It also appears another indecent where cases spread was at the White House event honoring Gold Star families last Sunday.

So far, 21 people within the president’s inner circle – including himself and his wife – have tested positive for coronavirus over the last week.

Trump was transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, where he was treated at the presidential suite for three nights.

Doctors put him on a cocktail of medications including the steroid dexamethasone, antiviral medication remdesivir and, at time, supplemental oxygen to help with breathing.

Some White House aides said in a report that the president appeared stronger when he returned to the White House on Monday evening, but claim they can hear him struggling to catch his breath sometimes.

All aides and advisers who come in contact with the president are required to wear full personal protective equipment, including yellow gowns, surgical masks and disposable protective eye goggles.

Conflicting statements from top advisers Wednesday created confusion over whether Trump has returned to work in the Oval Office – although it now appears he has not done so, but wants to get back to the office sometime this week.