World News Trump’s Misogyny Might Finally Catch Up With Him By Michelle Goldberg 26 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 If women defeat Trump, it will be because of all he’s done to defeat them. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments