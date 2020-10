(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 18, 2019, US President Donald Trump (C) First Lady Melania Trump (R) and their son Barron Trump (L) return to the White House after two weeks spent at Trump’s golf club in New Jersey, in Washington, DC. – Barron Trump, 14, has tested negative for the coronavirus after both his parents tested positive, a spokeswoman said on October 2, 2020. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP)

The 14-year-old son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus after both his parents tested positive, a spokeswoman said Friday.

“Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy,” Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

More to follow . . .