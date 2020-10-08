TSS: NAPPS appeal to FG to establish special grant for private school teachers

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), has appealed to the Federal Government to establish a special grant/ palliative fund for private school teachers across the country.

The appeal is coming on the heels of the approval of a new special salary scale for teachers in public basic and secondary schools by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The National President of NAPPS, Chief Yomi Otubela made the appeal when he led other members of the association and the Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria APSON on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu.

He explained that the gesture will not only encourage both public and teachers in delivering better services but will also make government fully committed to supporting education system in all ramifications in the country.

He said ” we commend the federal government for the recent approval of a special salary scale and new retirement age for teachers in commomoration of the World Teachers Day. However, we also urge the federal government to establish special grant/ palliative fund for teachers in private schools.

Otubela announced that NAPPS has concluded arrangements to offer scholarship to one million out of school children in the country.

He said NAPPS as the umbrella body of over 40,000 private school owners in the country with membership cutting across all the 774 local governments of the federation had tasked its members to provide scholarship to a minimum of five children per section.

Otubela explained that with the current record of out of school children of 10.5 million, it was important for the private sector to collaborate with government to address the situation.

He said ‘’While applauding your efforts to increase access to school in the face of a worrisome situation where the rate of out of school children in the country is 10.5m children, we rose from NEC meeting with a strong decision to partner your office in proffering solution, therefore it is a unanimous decision of the national executives of NAPPS that each of about 40,000 proprietors in NAPPS shall oblige towards scholarships to target 10 indigent children per year for a consecutive three years’’

The NAPPS National President urged the minister to liaise with various states to eliminate duplication of taxes and levies which he said was affecting them.

He also pleaded for the establishment of special financial institution such as education bank to support private schools with concessionary interest to solve the issue of increasing bank interest on loan for private schools.