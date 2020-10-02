TTC: Quadri eyes second straight win

By Olalekan Okusan

STILL in the euphoria of their Week Two win over TTC Bremen in the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL), Aruna Quadri would lead TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell away to face SV Mühlhausen today.

Quadri believes the team has started finding its rhythm following their surprise win over Bremen complete with Matthias Falck, a world championship silver medalist.

Already the home team – SV Mühlhausen had lost to Grünwettersbach 1-3 and Saarbrücken 3-0 and the team led by Austria’s Daniel Habesohn will be hoping to put an end to their defeats when they welcome Quadri and his teammates.

“There is no easy match in the league as every team is capable of beating any side regardless of their pedigree,” Quadri told NationSport. “But after winning our last match, we are again going to give our best against our opponent. “

Meanwhile, International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has listed Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri among the top 16 stars that will compete it its year-ending finals to be held between November 19 and 22.

Quadri who is the only African star listed in the 12-man contingent for the men’s singles will also compete along with 2020 Africa Cup champion Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh along with 19 others in the men’s World Cup scheduled for November 13 to 15.