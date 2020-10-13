Tunisia coach targets Nigeria win

By Olalekan Okusan with agency report

Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier has charged his wards to be at their best when they face Nigeria in Austria today.

He said he was not satisfied with his side’s overall performance despite last week’s 3-0 win against Tunisia but the tactician believes his boys would come out better against the Super Eagles in Klagenfurt.

“The team showed great determination and managed to take the ball quickly. It’s not easy to score three goals in one half. I can say that I am satisfied with the first period,” said Kebaier said about the win against Sudan.

He added: “The second half was different. The team fell short of expected performance due to a physical downturn.

“The players did not follow the instructions as they should. I would have liked to have kept the same pace and the same level shown in the first half. It’s a good start, but we have to be better in our next match against Nigeria,” he noted.