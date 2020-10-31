tunisia-organizes-e-business-meeting-for-nigerians

As part of the efforts to develop exchanges with African countries in the area of tourism, agriculture and other businesses, the Tunisian Export Promotion Center is organizing Tunisia Africa E-business Meetings. This three-day e-meeting which takes place from November 18 to 20th (next month), is done in collaboration with the German cooperation Office, GIZ.

While shedding more light on the e-meeting, the Head of Tunisia Trade Office in Nigeria, Mr. Mohamed Sellami said: “Tunisia Africa E-business Meetings is a virtual B2B event aimed at linking Tunisian exporters with their partners from sub-Saharan Africa in various sectors of activity: Agrifood, Construction, Building, Public Works and Heavy Equipment (BTP), Mechanical and Electrical Industries, textiles, and clothing, health services, vocational training, education, and higher education, ICT, etc.

“It will be organized via an electronic business matching platform. This platform will allow each registered company to have an individual list of contacts according to the sectors and areas of its interest

The subscription in this event is free and must be done through this link: https://tunisia-africa-meetings-2020.b2match.io not later than November 16, 2020.”

On how it works, Sellami said: “The first step of the registration of the participant consists in creating a B2Match user account on the platform by putting the email address and a password (of his or her choice) or it can be done through the LinkedIn account.

“The participant has to complete the required information on the event registration form: Name, first name, position, telephone, company name, type of the organization, description of the activity, postal address, company logo, fields of activity, profile picture, etc.

Once the participant is registered, he or she will be able to plan his or her presence and define her/his agenda.”