Turkey detains 14 foreign IS suspects in Istanbul

Turkish police on Thursday launched massive simultaneous operations against suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) in Istanbul and detained at least 14 foreign nationals, local media reported.

The Istanbul Police Department’s Counter-Terrorism Unit teams raided 21 homes across the city to capture the suspects, who have alleged links to the IS members in Syria, the state-run TRT broadcaster said.

The nationalities of those detained were not immediately available.

Searches in the addresses continue while police forces are seeking to capture other suspects, according to press reports.

The IS is blamed for a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015.

(Xinhua/NAN)

