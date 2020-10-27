turkey-detains-is-suspects-for-‘preparing-attacks’

Police on Tuesday detained seven Islamic State suspects in Ankara accused of preparing attacks on national holidays in Turkey, media and officials said.

They were planning attacks on Republic Day on Thursday and ceremonies on November 10 which commemorate the death of the founder of the modern Turkish state, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, NTV broadcaster reported.

Special forces police raided the homes of the suspects, two of whom were believed to have played an “active role” in armed fighting in Syria, the channel added.

Another individual was accused of being an “executioner” for the extremist group.

The Ankara chief public prosecutor’s office said in a statement seven arrest warrants for IS members were issued on Tuesday and they were all detained as part of two separate investigations but did not provide more details.

Their nationalities were not given.

Turkey was hit by a series of terror attacks in 2015 and 2016 blamed on IS and Kurdish militants.

The last attack was in January 2017 when a gunman killed 39 people at an elite Istanbul nightclub during New Year celebrations.

