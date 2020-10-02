Turkey’s Foray Into Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Tests Russia’s Influence

Turkey’s role in the growing clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan—two countries Moscow regards as within its sphere of influence—is adding a new element to a string of proxy fights pitting Turkey and Russia against each other and challenging Russia’s longstanding policy of neutrality over the simmering conflict.

Roughly the size of Delaware, the province of Nagorno-Karabakh—a disputed enclave within Azerbaijan—has been a flashpoint between Azerbaijan and Armenia since the years following the collapse of the Soviet Union. It…