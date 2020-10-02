World News

Turkey’s Foray Into Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Tests Russia’s Influence

By
0
Post Views: Visits 98

Turkey’s role in the growing clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan—two countries Moscow regards as within its sphere of influence—is adding a new element to a string of proxy fights pitting Turkey and Russia against each other and challenging Russia’s longstanding policy of neutrality over the simmering conflict.

Roughly the size of Delaware, the province of Nagorno-Karabakh—a disputed enclave within Azerbaijan—has been a flashpoint between Azerbaijan and Armenia since the years following the collapse of the Soviet Union. It…

BREAKING: Robbers attack bank in Ekiti, cart away money

Previous article

Uganda: 3 Million Slip Into Poverty As Covid Strikes Economy

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News