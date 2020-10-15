Daily News

Turkish Police seize 420kg of drugs at Istanbul airport

Turkish customs enforcement teams seized 420 kilogrammes of drugs valued at $3 million at Turkey’s biggest Istanbul Airport, local media reported on Thursday.

During a series of operations, the units seized a Khat-type drug in six bags which belonged to two travellers.

These bags were detected inside a vehicle at the parking zone of the airport, the Demiroren news agency said.

The police also found a remarkable amount of Khat inside a package declared as a textile item coming from Nigeria to be sent to the United States via Istanbul.

At a separate operation, the police caught six kilogrammes of cocaine inside a suitcase of a passenger, who was checked by an x-ray device and narcotic detector dog.

A total of nine suspects have been detained in operations, according to Demiroren.

(Xinhua/NAN)

