turn-up-in-stylish-denim-jacket





With the ever-changing trends of fashion as every season brings with it a new colour, it could be frustrating to keep up style and silhouette. Therefore, it’s great to have an item that stands the test of time. Though Denim is a staple in most closets, knowing how to wear it becomes another task.

Denim jackets are great for the rains as we are experiencing now, especially in the evening when it gets cooler. In case the one in your wardrobe hasn’t seen the light of day in a while, well, now is the time to dust that jacket and put it to use. If you’ve been scared of incorporating it in your day-to-day looks, now is the best time to give it a try.

Blue Denim



The most basic of them all, the blue jean jacket is every woman’s best friend. Its versatility is unmatched, available in countless washes, at every price point and in all sizes. You can balance out the volume of a full skirt with a fitted denim jacket, ground an otherwise over-the-top color palette or lend subtle glam to a simple bodycon dress or casual outfit.

White Denim



If blue denim is not your thing or you just want to grow your jean jacket collection, try a white version; it’s clean and crisp and will elevate any outfit. Try using it as part of a colour-blocking strategy. White denim is slightly more polished than blue, so it plays nicely with a silky blouse and black pants.

Black Denim



The other end of the denim jacket spectrum is of course, the black jean jacket. Sure, it lends a downtown-cool vibe to any outfit but it can also serve as a versatile wear-anywhere layer. Layer it over a slouchy hoodie to turn leggings and sweats into a real outfit. It is also the perfect go-to for edgy black accessories.

Oversised Denim



Though jean jackets transcend seasonal trends, there are more fashion-forward versions out there and if you’re in the mood to experiment, try an oversised style. A longer silhouette is super-flattering over a body-con knee-length dress. An oversised denim jacket can be a fun way to play with proportion; try wearing one with wide-leg pants and platform heels.

Distressed Denim



If a plain denim jacket doesn’t feel very cool, maybe a distressed version would be more of it for you. A ripped-all-over jacket dresses down a floor-length pleated skirt. You can never go wrong with a distressed jean jacket and black or white jeans.

Cropped Denim



If you have a petite frame or maybe oversised silhouettes simply aren’t your thing, then try a cropped denim jacket. Show off your curves with a shrunken silhouette, accentuate long legs with a cropped denim jacket that hits just at your waist.

Sleeveless Denim



A sleeveless jean jacket or denim vest can be a really fun layering piece to add to your wardrobe. It’s also the perfect DIY solution for a jacket whose sleeves have gotten too short. Try a denim vest over a jumpsuit. More importantly, a sleeveless denim jacket with a longer silhouette plays nice with the streamlined cut of a mini dress so have that at the back of your mind when styling your outfit.