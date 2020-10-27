Turnout for CAC free business registration in Niger impressive — Coordinator

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Niger on Tuesday said that the turnout for the ongoing free business registration in the state was impressive.

Malam Mohammed Dodo, the State Coordinator of the federal government programme, made this known when newsmen visited the registration centre in Minna.

“The registration was slow when we started on 19th October this year/

“Right now, the turnout is so impressive that it has increased beyond our expectations,” he said.

Dodo said that the programme was targeting 6,606 beneficiaries in the state, but could not give the number registered so far.

He said that the CAC was trying to get across the 25 Local Government Areas in the state through the state Ministry of Investment.

The coordinator urged the people to take advantage of the federal government’s gesture to own their own businesses.

“We are also sensitising the people on what they stand to benefit.

“Instead of paying N15,000 or N20,000 to register a business you are advised to take advantage of this gesture.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government has come up with the programme for free registration of micro and small businesses as part of survival intervention to support small businesses across the country, following the COVID-19 pandemic.