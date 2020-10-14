TV evangelist who was given 220 years in prison for raping children is up for parole

By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com

A television evangelist convicted of child rape and sentenced to 220 years in an Ohio prison in 1994 is now up for parole, according to reports.

William Mark Wasmus, 64, was convicted after pornographic pictures and videotapes of children were found in his briefcase by his wife in the mid 90s.

The then 38-year-old was found to have been abusing children he met through his ministry for five years and sentenced to up to 220 years in prison.

A second parole hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. DailyMail.com has contacted the Ohio parole board for comment.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said: ‘Someone may step back and say, “Well that’s a long time ago and perhaps he has reformed”.

‘But particularly involving minors with pedophiles, it’s a concern that the experts tell us there’s really no cure, and all you can do is prevent their access to children.’

Former church member Dave Wexler told NBC4: ‘He referred to himself as God’s prophet in the land of the last days. His ministry was a miracle healing ministry.’

Wexler’s wife left him for Wasmus after the minister told the couple he had a prophecy they should split up.

Wasmus was arrested after Wexler’s ex wife called her former husband for help in gaining access to his briefcase.

Wexler said: ‘My ex-wife came out and she asked me if I could help get into Billy’s secret briefcase.

‘His briefcase of mysteries and secrets that he never wanted anyone to touch or look at.’

He added: ‘Popped in that videotape and there he was with that boy, and at that point pandemonium broke loose.’

Wexler is now campaigning against Wasmus’ release.

He said: ‘Five years ago, this four-member parole board was split 50/50 on whether or not to release [him].

‘It was close and I think he is likely to be released if we don’t overwhelmingly protest this.’