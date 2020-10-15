Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey joins #EndSARS campaign, calls for Bitcoin donations

The Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has joined the campaign against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery (SARS) and police brutality in Nigeria.

The American technology entrepreneur and philanthropist disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday.

Mr Dorsey called for donations via Bitcoin in support of the movement which has seen many Nigerians protesting.

Reactions

“Dear police officers, the protest is for a better future for you, your sons and daughters. Don’t you want better salary, accommodation, training and regard? Do you think that the best you can be is is an armed, hungry and angry man? No brutality, we are for you. Think am well!”

“Egbon @jack please come and join our protest. Please allow the #EndSARS #EndBadGovernanceinNIGERIA #EndPoliceBrutality to trend at number one in the world. We the youths of Nigeria want to take back the country from the edge of destruction. God bless you”

“God will Bless you @jack for coming to the aid of youths in Nigeria…

The Government want to finish us.

They are the cause of so much crime.

All we seek is a Better life.

To be alive and fight for the better life. #PoliceBrutalityMustEnd #EndSWAT #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality”

“@jack we LOVE YOU! Thank you 🙏🏾 #SARSMUSTEND #SARSMUSTENDNOW”

#EndNigeriaNow to save more life”.

Global Protests

Nigerians across the globe have taken to the streets and online since last week to protest against police brutality, killings, extortion and harassment by the rogue police force.

Nigerian football stars like Asisat Oshoala, Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun and Simon Moses were quick to identify with the protests.

Other international football stars like Marcus Rashford and Mesut Ozil have also expressed their solidarity.

American rapper and US presidential candidate, Kanye West, and other international figures have also joined the protests.

There have been protests in Lagos, Abuja, Abeokuta, Anambra, Abia, Ibadan, Kwara, Ebonyi, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and other states across Nigeria.

Despite the disbandment of SARS on Sunday and the announcement of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) as its replacement, the protests have continued.