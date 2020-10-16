Twitter creates #EndSARS emoji in solidarity for Nigerian youths’ protest

Victor Ogunyinka

After a minor set back, social media app, Twitter, has created an emoji for the #EndSARS protest ongoing across Nigerian states.

There was an uneasy calm late hours of Thursday when social media app, Twitter reportedly crashed as many could not refresh and get updates.

It was however noticed that an emoji of a tight fist now accompanies the EndSARS hashtag, of course, Nigerian youths are ecstatic about the development showering unreserved praises on the Twitter manager led by CEO Jack.

Twitter made a special emoji attached to the hashtag #EndSARS . pic.twitter.com/SbLRgJitxv — TwiterNG (@doumar_praise) October 16, 2020

Awwwwww!! Guess which hashtag just got official emoji ⁉️ #EndSARS Thank you @jack. Online protesters do your work!!!!! — First Doctor™⚕️ (@DrAtangwho) October 16, 2020

Could this new emoji be the reason Twitter was on hold yesterday evening? I’m happy that our cause is being officially recognized on this app😊. #EndSARS — Lamide.Black® (@lamide_black) October 16, 2020

Jack gave us Emoji and you are still shy to join the online protest? #EndSARS — Íké#EndPoliceBrutality (@meneikenna) October 16, 2020

@jack APPRECIATION TWEET From calling for bitcoin donations



To verifying our HEORES



To Giving us a #EndSARS Emoji 🇳🇬❤️ RT Let him know that we Nigerians 🇳🇬 Appreciate him pic.twitter.com/U9cWa5dvgK — Ayanfe (@Ayanfe_Tweet) October 16, 2020

#EndSARS This emoji makes me feel happy because I have actually used ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾since last week! — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 15, 2020

Thanks to @jack for #TwitterDown just to add emoji to our #EndsSARS, the protest don get international backing ooo — aribibia adokiye (@AdokiyeAribibia) October 16, 2020

Tweeting with the new #EndSARS emoji is very sweet 👍 — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) October 16, 2020

Buharist Adamu threatened Jack (Twitter CEO) because he supported the #EndsSARS movement. Jack responded by creating our #EndSARS emoji. We are WINNING!! Kindly RETWEET if you can see the emoji.#EndSWATNow #EndPoliceBrutality #JosEndSarsProtest #TwitterDown #JosProtest — Mr Macaroni (@mr_macaronii) October 16, 2020

Nigerian youths have been protesting the inhumane treatment of the now-disbanded Special Anto-Robbery Squad (SARS) arm of the Nigeria Police that has led to marathon protests in some flashpoints across Nigeria.

The protest has now gained global recognition as some institutions across the world have lent their support to the protest.

Vanguard