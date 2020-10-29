Twitter Goes Wild as Charley Boy Adorns Himself in Gele, Blouse and Wrapper (Photos)

On Wednesday, October 28 Charley boy broke silence since the endsars protest, making his first public appearance since the protest with an unusual dressing, a complete collaboration of gele, blouse ,trouser and other native jewelleries and bangles.

Charley posted these humorous pictures of himself adorned in a ladies attire on his twitter page with the caption: Hummm!!! Who do I look like?

What’s up? What am I representing?

Guess…

Fans dropped various comments underneath his post:

@damikjay said, I’m shocked (in buhari’s voice). this country na wa ooo. wetin man no go see for naija.

@obanyanwu said “Father… wetin inspire this look?”

@hksas said “you look like your mother.”

@r0kstarr8 said “Nawa oo.. this one wan trend. e resemble woman sha.. nice one.”

The ageless popular TV personality and eccentric, Charley Boy clocked 70 tthis year and is still counting his blessings.

He posted a video which has now gone viral as he counted his blessings.

He said, “Counting my blessings. My family, my children, my spiritual alertness, my pedigree and heritage, my late parents, my spiritual guardian, the beauty of my soul, Charley Boy, the spirit of contentment, a simple life, a good name. My brother, anyone who is alive can find something to be grateful for if they look for it.

May God bless you more than he has blessed me.”Charley boy said.

