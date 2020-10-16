Twitter Marks #EndSARS Movement With Special Emoji

An #ENDSARS Twitter emoji has surfaced after a spate of social media protests and almost two weeks of Nigerian youths protesting police brutality all over the country.

The emoji, which features a clenched fist in green, white, green (The Nigerian National colours). It cannot be viewed on the mobile version of the social yet.

It was noticed after the service appeared to be unavailable and then later restored Thursday evening after a technical problem caused a global outage of nearly two hours on the social media platform used by hundreds of millions worldwide.

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, tweeted in support of the movement on Wednesday, Jack urged all concerned to make donations via Bitcoin in support of the cause which has seen many Nigerians take to the street in protest.