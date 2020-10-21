World News Two Children Killed in Trenton, Where Violence Is Surging By Tracey Tully and Michael Gold 1 min ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Killings in New Jersey’s capital city have more than doubled since last year, officials said. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments