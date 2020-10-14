Two cops, 18 others die in auto crashes in Ondo, Yobe, Ekiti

The accident scene in Ondo

Two police officers, who were on election duty in the governorship election in Ondo State, have died in an auto crash.

The crash occurred yesterday in Akure North Local Government area, while eight others were seriously injured.

According to a Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) coded report, the accident happened at 11:20a.m. on the KM 2, Oba-Ile Road. It was a lone accident of a patrol van with registration number: NPF 9557 C, conveying 12 persons.

The report attributed the cause of the crash to speed violation, tyre burst and loss of control. An eyewitness confirmed that the accident occurred as a result of speeding at a sharp bend of the road. He added that the victims had been taken to Police Clinic, Akure, by police officers and sympathisers who also joined the FRSC team to cleared obstruction.

SIMILARLY, FRSC yesterday confirmed the death of 17 passengers in a bus that crashed into a truck along Potiskum/Kano road. FRSC Commander in Yobe State, Yelwa Dio, disclosed that the accident occurred on Sunday night at Zubali village.

“Our rescue team retrieved 21 persons from the two vehicles. The deceased comprised 14 males, a female and two children. 14 injured passengers are receiving treatment for various injuries.”

He attributed the crash to over-speeding, lamenting that many drivers do not heed to warnings on highways.

“Drivers should ensure that their vehicles’ lighting systems are functional without any failure if you must embark on night journeys and passengers must also ensure that they call their drivers to order if they are speeding,” Dio said.

MEANWHILE, tragedy hit Polytechnic Road, Oke Ureje area of Ado Ekiti yesterday as a Mercedes tipper crushed a commuter to death. Two other occupants of a Toyota Camry car involved in the accident also sustained severe injuries.

The accident occurred in front of the Ekiti State Government College.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the victims were travelling out of Ado Ekiti metropolis when the tipper suddenly hit the car from behind. “We heard a big bang and on getting to the scene, the tipper had hit the Camry from behind and dragged it into a nearby bush.

“One of the occupants died on the spot. He sustained serious injury and blood was gushing out from his head while the other two sustained fractures on their legs.”

