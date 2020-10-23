two-cops-killed,-two-injured-as-hoodlums-attack-four-police-stations

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Two Police officers were confirmed dead during an attack by suspected hoodlums in Osumeyi Police stations in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra.

Two other officers were fatally wounded during the attack.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the deceased were the Divisional Police Officer and the Station officer, Osumeyi.

He said the suspects also attacked Oraifite Area Command/ Division, vandalised and set the facilities ablaze, carting away exhibits.

He however said six suspects were arrested in connection with the recent attack on 3-3 Police Station, adding that efforts were on to arrest other fleeing perpetrators.

He said,: “On the 23/10/2020 between 8:30am and 6:30pm hoodlums in large number under the guise of “END SARS” protesters attacked Amichi,Osumeyi, Ezinifite and Ukpor Divisions all under Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspects also attacked Oraifite Area Command/ Division, vandalized and set the facilities ablaze carting away exhibits but NOT Arms and ammunition.

“Meanwhile, the DPO Osumeyi Division and two others were fatally wounded during the attack.The injured police officers were rushed to the hospital for medical attention after which the DPO and the Station officer Osumeyi were confirmed dead by the medical Doctor while the other police Constable is responding to treatment.

“Corpses photographed and deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

“Consequently, the hoodlums equally torched part of Awgbu Division but were later repelled by the police in collaboration with members of the Communities.

“However, Six suspects were arrested in connection with the recent attack on 3-3 Police Station and effort is being intensified to arrest other fleeing perpetrators in order to bring them to book.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang appreciates the Cooperation of some patriotic members of the public and urges them not to relent in their efforts during this trying period in order to restor lasting peace in the State.

“The public are equally enjoined to report any distress through the Command emergency number 07039194332 for prompt action.”