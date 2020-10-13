Breaking News

Two Dead, 10 Injured As Police Vehicle Crashes In Ondo

By
The scene of the accident in Akure on October 13, 2020. Credit: Ondo State Police Command.

Two policemen have been killed with 10 others injured in a road accident in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The Public Relations Officer in the state, Tee Leo-Ikoro, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a telephone interview.

He said one of the tyres of the vehicle bust while in motion, adding that the vehicle somersaulted, leading to the death of two of the officers.

The police spokesman explained that 10 others who sustained various degrees of injuries have been taken to the hospital for treatment.


