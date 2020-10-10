Two dead, houses burnt in Ikorodu clash

A communal clash between Yoruba indigenes and the Arewa community in Igbo-Olomu, a community in Isawo-Agric, Ikorodu, Lagos has left two dead, several injured and property worth millions of Naira razed in a deadly attack that started on Monday but came to a head on Thursday and yesterday.

Speaking with the president of the Igbo-Olomu central Community Development Association (CDA), Samson Oyeniran, he confirmed that trouble started brewing on Monday night when some Hausa and Yoruba youths had a clash that left some people injured and the police had to be called in to settle the matter.

“The Hausas have been terrorising us for a long time now but you know Yorubas are generally peaceful. So, we have been tolerating them for long. However, some cultists who belong to one Andora cult took matters into their hands and fought the Hausas and we had to call the police to quickly settle the matter.

“The Arewa boys went to mobilise themselves and came back to attack us and matters got out of hand. The cultists mobilised themselves and started attacking the Arewa boys at Ola-Imam, burning their homes, seizing and destroying their motorcycles and hounding them from house to house.

The police finally restored order after a while,” he said. Oyeniran also said that nobody was killed as alleged, a claim the Hausas said was untrue. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu who was physically present at the scene yesterday, spoke with the Baales of the three communities and the Serikis of the Arewa community, urging both parties to embrace peace and had them sign a peace accord.

Odumosu promised to build a community post at Igbo-Olomu to serve the three communities, urging the Hausas that fled the community to return as the matter had been resolved and peace restored to the area.

