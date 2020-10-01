Two dead, six injured in Ogun auto crash

Agency Reporter

Two persons were killed in a lone accident which occurred at Awowo village on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway on Thursday.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, Spokesperson for Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

He said six other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred at about 11:53 a.m. following a loss of control by the driver who was on top speed.

He disclosed that the eight passengers involved comprised of two males and six females, including the driver.

He said one male and one female passenger died in the accident.

“According to an eyewitness, the minibus was inbound Abeokuta with excessive speed which led to a loss of control at a bend before the bus eventually somersaulted.

“The driver was among those injured in the crash,” he said.

Akinbiyi said that the two corpses had been deposited at Ifo General Hospital mortuary, while the injured were taken to Ijaiye General Hospital, Abeokuta.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and warned motorists against speeding while driving, especially during the rainy season.

He also advised motorists to be watchful and learn to reduce their speed when approaching either a bend or intersection area.

(NAN)