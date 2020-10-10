Two dominatrices arrested after sex with Catholic priest on church altar insist did nothing wrong

The lives of two professional dominatrices arrested for filming an S&M porno with a Catholic priest on the altar of his Louisiana church have been revealed – as the women insist it is the ‘Peeping Tom’ who is the pervert for looking through the window and catching them in the act.

Mindy Dixon, 41, and 23-year-old Melissa Cheng traveled to Pearl River, Louisiana, for the session with Reverend Travis Clark, 37, at the Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church after hours on September 30.

The dominatrices, both dressed in corsets and high-heeled boots at the time, were arrested alongside the priest, and the trio were charged with obscenity. Following the arrest, Clark, who was ordained in 2013, was suspended from the archdiocese.

Cheng and Dixon insist that they were innocent because all parties were adults, and the incident took place behind closed doors on private property – and that it was the passerby who looked in who was to blame.

Dixon, based in Seattle, reacted to the news by posting on Twitter a gif of a horned red devil dancing in a sexually suggestive manner, captioned: ‘This is my official f***ing statement.’



On her website Dixon, who lives with her husband and their pug, Lily, goes by the name Lady Vi.

She describes herself as ‘the embodiment of sin exquisitely crafted into flesh and bone’ and promotes her dungeon and S&M catalogue, emphasizing that she does not have sex with her clients, and nor will her clients be allowed to touch her.

‘Come to my flame little moth, feel the heat from my fire and prepare to burn for my affections,’ she writes.

‘I have been told I am an addiction; a disease for which there is no cure. My beauty is intoxicating; taking a sip is not recommended for the faint of heart.

‘I am highly skilled at weaponizing lust and using it to bring men and women to their knees.’

Dixon is also a political activist, championing the rights of sex workers on her Instagram page.

On Twitter, she calls herself: ‘Proprietress of the Church of Satanatrix’.

‘My slaves are my parishioners,’ she writes on Twitter, promoting a video linking to her website, showing a latex-clad Dixon encouraging ‘worship’ of her.

‘Welcome to the congregation, we’ve been expecting you,’ the tagline states.

Her services, in Washington state, are legal.

‘Lady Vi strictly abides by all Washington State Laws and expects her submissives to do the same,’ she states.

She also announces she has ‘recently discovered a passion for old nursery rhymes and poetry’.

She collects books on the occult, and describes herself as being ‘drawn to the morbid and obscure’.

‘I’m well known for my love of pugs and am a collector of oddities, creepy art, and dead things,’ she writes.

‘I love music, food, international and domestic travel, exploring other people’s passions and trying on new experiences.’

The website Nola.com reported that Dixon said on social media that she was traveling to the New Orleans area to ‘defile a house of God’ with another dominatrix.

Cheng, arrested alongside her, describes herself as a ‘Chinese/German 5’11 Goddess’ based near Atlanta, but moving back to LA in 2020.

Over the past 12 months, Cheng has offered her dominatrix services in Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles.

Cheng writes: ‘I have studied the art of Domination for years and it is My greatest passion.

‘I love being able to break a person down, take them apart, then put them back together… My way.

‘Being able to bend men to My will and bring the powerful to their knees is a talent that comes naturally for Me.’

Cheng charges $350 an hour, she says, and provides a list of the fetishes she will accommodate.

‘I also happen to be quite skilled in Martial Arts, taught at home and not in classes starting as a child,’ she writes.

‘Be Warned, I am extremely powerful and flexible.

‘My ability to deliver flying kicks, Spinning kicks, round kicks, side kicks and paddle kicks to My opponents weak, vulnerable areas with unparalleled deadly accuracy.

‘Remember…I was not born with the Sobriquet “Ming The Merciless”‘.

It’s not clear who arranged the illicit church liaison that ended with Dixon, Cheng and Clark in jail, but it is known that the two domaintrices had traveled to Louisiana and met with the pastor on September 30.

The trio were caught in the act by a passerby, who noticed the lights in the Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church were on after hours.

He looked in the window and saw the scantily clad women in corsets and the priest partially clothed. Stage lighting, sex toys, and a cellphone on a tripod were also said to be on the stage.

The three were arrested on the scene and charged with obscenity, but their lawyer told DailyMail.com that they were not to blame.

‘All parties involved were consenting adults,’ said Bradley Phillips. ‘Everything that occurred took place behind closed doors, on private property, and none of the conduct alleged was criminal in nature.

‘The fact that this involved a priest or took place in a church is completely irrelevant.

‘The only pertinent question is if it took place in view of the public. Clearly that is not the case.

‘The evidence will show that an individual had to enter the church’s private property and look through a window to see what was taking place. By definition, then, it was not in public view.’

Phillips said that it was ‘appalling’ that Dixon and Cheng were ‘being vilified like this’.

He added: ‘I would implore anyone seeking to pass judgement to direct their energy elsewhere.’

Clark, who was suspended, has not commented.

After the incident, Gregory Aymond, the archbishop of the New Orleans archdiocese visited the church to perform a ritual to restore the sanctity of the altar, which is the most sacred of church spaces.

Aymond said on Monday that Rev Carol Shirima would replace Clark beginning on October 11.

Clark was released from jail on a $25,000 bond. Cheng and Dixon posted bonds of $7,500.

All three could face six months to three years in prison if convicted of obscenity.

Church law says that when sacred places are violated they must be ‘repaired by penitential rite’ before they can be used again.