Two fans are arrested for breaking into the Cleveland Indians’ stadium during their playoff game

Two men were arrested at Progressive Field for sneaking into a playoff game between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees that was closed to fans because of COVID.

Officials have barred fans from the stadium due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t deter two baseball lovers from creeping into the stands on Wednesday night during the American League Wild Card Series showdown.

Two unidentified men, both aged 36, broke into Progressive Field around 11.40pm as the two teams battled it out, Cleveland.com reports.

The men scaled a fence behind the left field bleachers, which is where stadium security officers spotted them on surveillance cameras, the publication reported.

One man reportedly watched the game from the third row, while the other walked near the stand’s edge and yelled at Yankee’s players.

Cleveland.com reports that authorities soon confronted the men, who confessed to scaling the fence and admitted that they should not have.

Police reports said both men smelled of alcohol.

The Cleveland Indians’ fans arrests were accidentally captured on ESPN coverage on Wednesday evening (pictured)

ESPN cameras unintentionally captured the fans’ arrest on television during the fifth inning.

One clip, shared by sports journalist Erik Boland, shows the two men being handcuffed near an entrance by authorities. A Yankees player stops what he’s doing and turns his attention to the arrest.

Another clip shows the two men being escorted out of the stadium by at least five officers. Both men face burglary charges, but authorities have not filed formal charges yet.

The Yankees didn’t let the intruders distract them as they went on to beat the Indians 10-9 to make it through to the American League Championship Series where they will play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Wednesday night’s game was the longest nine-inning game in MLB history at 4 hours and 50 minutes.

DailyMail.com reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more details.

This is the second time this month that a fan snuck into a Yankees game while in-person attendance was banned.

Nearly two weeks ago, a Red Sox fan was arrested for sneaking into Fenway Park and threw his hat onto the field while the Bronx Bombers were playing the Boston Red Sox.

The Cleveland Indians lost 10-9 to the New York Yankees during Game 2 of the Wild Card Series at Progressive Field. Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman (right) celebrates with catcher Gary Sanchez after stealing the victory