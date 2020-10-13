Two fathers are shot dead on their party bus during a terrifying shootout

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:32 EDT, 13 October 2020 | Updated: 09:53 EDT, 13 October 2020

Two fathers who owned a party bus company in North Carolina were fatally gunned down in a shootout on the vehicle on Friday night.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office identified Keysawn Lorenzo Cooley and Randy Lee Hargraves Jr., both of Durham, as victims in the shooting.

The shooter, who has been hospitalized in stable condition, has not been identified.

Scroll down for video

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office identified Keysawn Lorenzo Cooley and Randy Lee Hargraves Jr., both of Durham, as victims in the shooting

According to the authorities, the shooting happened on Interstate 85 near the Groometown Road exit as the bus was traveling from Durham to Charlotte

According to the authorities, the shooting happened on Interstate 85 near the Groometown Road exit as the bus was traveling from Durham to Charlotte. The 911 call was placed at around 9pm, WRAL reports.

Both victims worked for an entertainment company, Clipper Gang Elite Transportation, which ran the party bus. Cooley’s father owns the company.

The shooter rented out the bus for the night, family members of the victims shared.

Cooley was the father to a five-month-old girl while Hargraves was a father of two young children.

The shooter rented out the bus for the night, family members of the victims shared

Hargraves’s mother, Tynecca Hart, said that her son was ‘outgoing’ and ‘very friendly,’ adding that he was so excited to take the trip

Hargraves’s mother, Tynecca Hart, said that her son was ‘outgoing’ and ‘very friendly.’

‘He was excited to go to Charlotte,’ she explained. ‘He said, “Mom, I won’t be back until Saturday. We are going on a party bus trip, and tonight, we are going to Charlotte.”‘

Hart shared that no one was familiar with the man who rented the bus.

‘I didn’t know the guy, and from what the owner said, nobody knew the guy. All I know is that they did an application to rent the party bus,’ she said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the shooting.

A GoFundMe has been made for Hargraves, raising more than $1000 of its $10,000 goal.