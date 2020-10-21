two-feared dead-as-residents-defy-curfew-in-ikorodu

By Bose Adelaja

The ongoing curfew imposed by Lagos State government Wednesday, resulted into bloodshed in Ikorodu area of the state, following the death of two persons in the Ikorodu and it environ.

Both deaths were recorded near Sabo Ikorodu and Igbogbo between 1.30 and 2pm during two separate clashes by some hoodlums.

According to eye witnesses’ account, both victims were young men of about 30 years.

While that of Sabo, Ikorodu was stabbed to death, that of Igbogbo was shot twice near Model College, Igbogbo.

Although circumstances leading to the deaths could not be ascertained but it was gathered that the Igbogbo victim took to his heels on sighting a group of boys who also took a chase after him shooting him to death.

At Sabo, residents could not explain what transpired but said the area was peaceful until fight broke out among some youths and one of them was stabbed to death.

Both incidents caused panic in the area as people ran helter-skekter.

An eye witness Mr Adeniran Olalere said he boarded a bike from Igbogbo to Ikorodu at N700 when he winessed the incident in-between a private school and Model College.

He said, “I was complaining of exorbitant fares when we witness the incident.

”As I am talking to you, my body is shaking because I saw the boy running unknown to him that death was chasing him,”

At Sabo, an eye witness Madam Eri Okuwonuola said she saw the boys arguing over a matter “and the next thing was to stab the innocent boy. These were not cultists but they just decided to take law into their hands,”

As for the curfew, partial compliance was noticed in Ikorodu and it’s enviro as people moved about unhindered.

I’m some of the places visited, commercial vehicles were out of the road in the morning but some of them resumed activities at about 4pm.

Commercial motorcycles popularlly ‘Okada’ were seeing offering skeletal services though some youths mounted road blocks at strategic locations to extort the riders who were made to part with N100 at every point.

Venues of the peaceful protests in the axis were mounted by Mobile Policemen and the Military as protesters were absent at Ikorodu roundabout and Agric though some youths came out to play music, games and embark on sports activities.

Vanguard News Nigeria.