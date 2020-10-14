Two feared killed, others injured as SUV runs into #ENDSARS protesters in Lagos

By Precious Igbonwelundu

Two persons were feared killed and many others injured when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) ran into a crowd of #ENDSARS protesters at Alagbado, a Lagos suburb.

Footage from a viral video showed two lifeless bodies being carried away by some youths while a volunteer of medical corps was deployed, especially around Amikanle area to take care of the wounded before those with severe injuries were moved to Cavesbury Hospital.

Witnesses said the silver SUV deliberately ran into the protesters in a bid to scare them off the road.

Although the driver of the vehicle was yet to be identified, it was gathered that an angry mob descended on the SUV as well as a tricycle involved in the accident.

Despite the heavy rains, protests again grounded Lagos yesterday, forcing those going to work or businesses to make a u-turn.

Demanding total reform of the police, the protesters, who also carried placards demanding the scrapping of the newly created Special Weapons and Tactic (SWAT) unit, said the Inspector General of Police (IG) only changed the name of the notorious SARS.

In their demands, they stipulated that if the SWAT team is to stay, no operative of the disbanded FSARS should be in the team and no ex-convict should be recruited.

They also demanded only graduates with experience should be drafted into the team, adding those were some of the measures that would truly reassure them that it was not the case of old wine in a new bottle.

At the Alausa area of the state, attempts by hoodlums to hijack the protest were repelled strongly by the protesters who insisted they must remain peaceful.

Hoodlums said to have been mobilised from Agege had attempted to loot vehicles but were subdued by genuine protesters who chased them off the area.

While some of the hoodlums who sustained injuries were administered first aids, the protesters ensured they were handed over to the police for investigation and possible prosecution.

At Lekki, the protesters laid siege on around the Tollgate and brought traffic to a halt, forcing vehicles to use other connecting roads.

The protest gathered more steam as corporate organisations supplied branded raincoats, food, snacks, waters and non-alcoholic beverages to the protesters who observed a minute silence for lives lost to SARS and police brutality in Nigeria.

Chanting ‘End SARS’, ‘END SWAT’, ‘End Police Brutality’, and ‘Bring brutal policemen to justice’, amongst others, they also had a front desk where they documented all victims of police brutality.

The protest also continued in areas like Iyana Ipaja, Igando, Onikan, Oworonshoki, Ojodu-Berger, Amuwo Odofin, Ajegunle amongst others.

In Amuwo Odofin, the protest was led by Arch Bishop Samson Mustapha of Resurrection Praise Ministries International (aka Jehovah Sharp Sharp).

Asides from the medical treatments given by doctors across the state, some psychologists have also joined the loop by offering free therapy.

According to Emotions Doctor, the free therapy was for those that have been traumatised in any way during the protest.

To sustain the momentum, Nigerians have begun to pool resources to provide pro bono legal services, food and water, ambulance services, medical care, and even as financial support for families of bereaved or injured victims.

In an interview with reporters, a protester, Temiloluwa Awonbiogbon said: “We cannot afford to sit back fold our arms and watch our country go to the dogs.

“We cannot afford to be treated as foreigners in our own country. I have just one passport and it is the Green Passport and I do not intend to trade it for anything.

“There is no leader as far as this protest is concerned. Everyone who is here is here because they are convinced that it is the right action to take at this time. We cannot afford to be silent and watch this country become inhabitable for everyone so this is why we are out here today.

“A little bit of civil disobedience is good because until we shut down this country for good, the authorities will not be convinced of the gravity of the situation. There is a prevalent ‘sit down look’ mentality in Nigeria.”