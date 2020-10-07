Two House of Reps members dump PDP for APC

Two members of the House of Representatives have left the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers Ephreaim Nwuzi, who represents Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency of Rivers and David Abel, who represents Gashaka/Kurmi/Sardauna Federal Constituency of Taraba, made their decision known in separate letters to the Speaker of the house, Femi Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila read their letters on the floor of the house during plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmakers said they have consulted with their constituents and choose to be a part of the ruling party.

However, prominent members of the opposition called for the declaration of their seats vacant.

The minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu and Kingsley Chinda, leader of the PDP caucus said the lawmakers should vacate their positions in the house.

Gbajabiamila urged them to “go to court if you feel dissatisfied” and said he heard the same statement as a minority leader whenever he protested the defection of members of his political party.

