Two Killed As Angry Protesters Attack SARS, Set Police Station Ablaze In Rivers State

Two people have reportedly died after unknown protesters launched an attack on Oyigbo Police Station in Rivers State, destroying properties, including police vehicles.

According to reports, the attack on the police station took place on Wednesday, the eve of Nigeria’s 60th Independence.

Photos of the aftermath of the attack from the scene, including the charred remains of police properties have been shared online.

Up till this moment, it has not been reported if those who died in the attack were police officers or civilians.

See photos from the scene:

Recall that The Street Journal reported that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike expressed displeasure after a mobile police officer attached to De Topic supermarket at the Elelenwo area of Port Harcourt shot and killed a 20-year-old aspiring artist, Daniel Chibuike to death as he was being chased by SARS operatives.

The young artist, popularly known as Sleek was gunned down on Saturday, September 19, 2020, around 4 pm after he and a friend were accosted by the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The late singer and his friend, Reuben, however, took to their heels upon sighting the SARS operative, who in turn chased them and began screaming that they were thieves.

Reports say the duo ran towards the busy market in Elelenwo community before the MOPOL officer intercepted them and shot Chibuike thrice.

The SARS operatives chased the duo who were coming out of Reuben’s house.

According to a source who spoke anonymously, “The SARS operatives, all of a sudden, started screaming that the duo were thieves prompting the MOPOL officer to open fire on them.

“Sleek died due to the inability of the police officers to take him to the hospital despite pleadings from his friend, adding that they left him to bleed to death in front of the supermarket.”

