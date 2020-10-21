two-killed,-dpo-missing-as-thugs-set-police-station-ablaze-in-ogun

A file photo of a police officer’s cap showing the crest of the Nigeria Police Force. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

A police station in the Atan-Ota area of Ogun State has been set ablaze, the police authorities in the state have said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi who is the Police Public Relations Officer confirmed that the attack was carried out early in the morning by a group of “people with ulterior motives”.

He decried that such persons were taking advantage of the #EndSARS protests to commit all sorts of heinous crimes in the state.

In the process, Oyeyemi said a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Augustine Ogbeche, and a civilian were killed, while some arms were carted away from the security facility.

He added that the attackers inflicted serious injury on the Divisional Police Officer, Sikiru Olugbenga, stressing that his whereabouts have yet to be ascertained.

Nice And Civil?

According to the command’s spokesperson, some groups of boys also attacked and vandalised the Divisional Police Headquarters in Obada-Oko in Abeokuta, the state capital.

“in view of this, the Commissioner of Police Ogun State Command is appealing to the youths to eschew violence and embrace peace as violence will do no one good.

“He is equally appealing to traditional institutions, parents and other critical stakeholders to prevail on the youths to stop this carnage and give the government a chance to address the situation,” the statement said.

Abimbola stated that since the commencement of the protests, the police have been “nice and civil” to the youths, even when some personnel were injured, and police stations damaged.

He stressed that the command went ahead to release all the 36 suspects that were arrested.

“However, if in the course of handling the protests, anybody feels offended, we plead understanding and not retaliatory measures, including killing and maiming policemen and burning and damaging police stations.

“We will ensure that justice is served any aggrieved person. Please and please, let us continue to embrace peace rather than violence,” the statement added.