Two killed in Ogun road accident

Two persons died in a road crash in Awowo village axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway on Thursday while six others were injured.

An official said the bodies have been deposited at General Hospital, Ifo.

The spokesman, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the accident involved a yellow 8-seater bus with registration number FKJ 97 XY.

He said the accident was caused by overspeeding adding that the injured were later taken to State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

”The dead victims were taken to Ifo General Hospital Morgue while the injured were taken to Ijaiye General Hospital and the ‘accidented’ vehicle to Itori Divisional Police Station,” Mr Akinbiyi said.

He said a free flow of traffic has been restored in the area.