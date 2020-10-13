Two killed, others injured in Imo road accident

Two people were reportedly killed and two others injured yesterday when the driver of a bus belonging to a popular transport company lost control and veered off the road to kill a motorcyclist and one of his three passengers along Owerri-Umuahia road in Oboama Nguru community, Aboh Mbaise council of Imo State.

They were said to be close relatives from Obodo Ahiara community.

The accident was said to have occurred when the driver of the bus conveying his passengers from Abuja to Owerri was attempting to overtake another vehicle at a bend near Okwysco Filing Station near Ahiara Junction.

The Guardian learnt that the other two occupants of the motorcycle, who were rescued from the scene of the accident by emergency responders, sustained serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Village sources named the deceased as Joseph Amadi and Ifeanyi Madu. Those injured were named as Vitus Anyanwu and Chinemerem Anyanwu.



The accident caused serious gridlock on the road.

An eyewitness said the bus dragged the motorcyclist and his occupants to about 50 meters before it stopped.The source added that the driver of the bus escaped as his passengers destroyed vehicle windows to jump down.

Another eyewitness, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, attributed the accident to reckless driving.

“It was reckless and dangerous driving that led to this accident. The driver apart from speeding on a narrow road, also attempted to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to overtake the vehicle, the driver hit the motorcyclist and his passengers. To tell you that he was at fault, he hit the motorcyclist from his (driver’s) side,” the source said.

When reporters visited the scene of the accident, some police officers from Aboh Mbaise Police Division were seen towing away the bus and motorcycle.One of the officers, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the driver immediately reported himself to the police while investigation into the accident had commenced.

